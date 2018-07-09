Shocking: ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor Kavi Kumar dead

Mumbai: Famous television show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor Kavi Kumar Azad who portrayed the character of Dr Hathi and raised to fame with this character died today after a massive cardiac arrest.

The creator of the show Asit Kumarr Modi said: “We are very sad to inform the loss of our senior actor Kavi Kumar Azad. He was playing the character of Dr Hathi in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’.

“He was an amazing actor and a very positive person. He truly loved the show and always came for the shoot even if he was not feeling well. He called today morning saying that he is not well and will not be able to come for shoot. And later we got the news that he passed away. We are all too numb to say anything,” added Modi.