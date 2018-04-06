Shocking: This former Bigg Boss contestant is happy with Salman’s conviction in Blackbuck case!

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Sofia Hayat who has always showed her discomfort with the Bollywood megastar Salman Khan ever since she was eliminated from Bigg Boss, a day after Salman’s conviction Sofia said that she is happy about the fact that karma does its job and that Salman is in jail now. According to the information given by a prosecution lawyer, a Jodhpur court on Thursday (April 5) sentenced Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to five years in…

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Sofia Hayat who has always showed her discomfort with the Bollywood megastar Salman Khan ever since she was eliminated from Bigg Boss, a day after Salman’s conviction Sofia said that she is happy about the fact that karma does its job and that Salman is in jail now.

According to the information given by a prosecution lawyer, a Jodhpur court on Thursday (April 5) sentenced Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to five years in prison and sent him to the Jodhpur Central Jail for killing two black bucks in October 1998. The court acquitted his colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre and a local, Dushyant Singh, giving them the “benefit of doubt”.

Sofia took to post a picture of Salman on her instagram handle and captioned it as, “Karma gets you in the end…Many people are afraid to talk against Salman because they think he controls Bollywood. Well, I no longer serve my ego and therefore am not afraid to speak up. I am so happy that Salman has gone to jail for what he has done. Animals are so important to this planet and doing what he did and then mocking it was a huge act of his own self importance. Lots of children look up to him, and he has a responsibility to the young people. What is he showing the world when he does things like this? What lessons is he giving them? That it is ok to break the law…”