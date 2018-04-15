Shocking! This man wore ‘GOLD’ shoes and tie on his wedding| See Pics

Pakistan: We all get prepped up when we have any wedding coming up in our family because we all love getting ourselves dressed up in a wedding ceremony attire. Weddings are undoubtedly a lavish affair for the family and a life changing chapter for the bride and the groom. There was a time when ‘Indian families’ would serve gold rice to the guests but with the changing time we could now only see the bride loaded with gold ornaments on…

Pakistan: We all get prepped up when we have any wedding coming up in our family because we all love getting ourselves dressed up in a wedding ceremony attire. Weddings are undoubtedly a lavish affair for the family and a life changing chapter for the bride and the groom. There was a time when ‘Indian families’ would serve gold rice to the guests but with the changing time we could now only see the bride loaded with gold ornaments on her wedding day.

However, recently a Pakistani groom who garnered way too much attention for wearing gold worth around Rs 25 lakhs, which is a shocking thing! It didn’t take too much time for his photos to go viral. The groom was seen wearing shoes and tie made up of gold on his wedding day.

As per the information given through the reports, the groom from Lahore wore an exquisite golden suit to his Walima – the reception party – worth Pakistani Rs 63,000. The suit was embellished with crystals adding another Rs 16000 to the cost. And to complement his lavish attire, he decided to add oomph with a gold tie. A tie made of solid gold weighing 10 tolas which approximately cost him Rs 5 lakhs in Pakistani currency.

All that self-obsession was not enough to steal the attention; he decided to jazz it up further. Well, guess what, instead of wearing normal tan brown shoes, he wore golden shoes to match his outfit. No, not just a golden coloured product but a shoe made of real gold with floral patterns on it! Weighing 32 tolas, it costed him ‘just’ Rs 17 lakhs in Pakistani currency.

