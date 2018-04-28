Shocking transformation of B-town actresses from fat to fit| SEE PICS

Mumbai: Many people amongst us are upset because of weight issues in fact there are people who dream of becoming slim trim like the Bollywood actors but have lost all hopes after trying out every possible measure. But, let’s not forget that you are not the only one who is depressed due to over-weight issues but there are few Bollywood divas who are now considered as one of the fittest ones were once bulky to another level that one cannot…

Mumbai: Many people amongst us are upset because of weight issues in fact there are people who dream of becoming slim trim like the Bollywood actors but have lost all hopes after trying out every possible measure. But, let’s not forget that you are not the only one who is depressed due to over-weight issues but there are few Bollywood divas who are now considered as one of the fittest ones were once bulky to another level that one cannot imagine.

The world of glamour not only brings name and fame but along with that it also brings challenges for the actors to work upon themselves. They have to make transformation in their body structure in every movie according to the role they portray. Henceforth, there are few actresses who have made a shocking transformation from being fat to now being fit and this not only gives hope to all the over-weighted people out there but is also a matter of true inspiration amongst the people.

Here are the pictures of top 5 actresses shocking body transformation:-

1. Bhumi Pednekar

2. Zareen Khan

3. Alia Bhatt

4. Sonam Kapoor

5. Sonakshi Sihna