Shocking: Unseen pictures of 5 Bollywood actors drunk heavily!

Mumbai: It is really tuff to be a celebrity! We only see the one side of the coin when we talk about the lavish and glamorous lifestyle of Bollywood celebs while the other side of the coin is really harsh where B-town actors cannot lead a simple and private life. Being alcoholic is one of the most common thing among the people and there are people who get drunk daily but if same is done by the celebrities they are…

Mumbai: It is really tuff to be a celebrity! We only see the one side of the coin when we talk about the lavish and glamorous lifestyle of Bollywood celebs while the other side of the coin is really harsh where B-town actors cannot lead a simple and private life.

Being alcoholic is one of the most common thing among the people and there are people who get drunk daily but if same is done by the celebrities they are not spared by the media.

Every now and then there are photos of Bollywood actors out in the media and at times media have also shared the drunken pictures of famous actors of the industry with the viewers.

Here are 5 unseen pictures of actors drunk heavily:-

1. Arjun Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra and Ranveer Singh

2. Salman Khan

3. Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt

4. Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor

5. Sanjay Dutt