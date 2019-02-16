Shooting at industrial park in US kills five

According to the information given by the police, gunman opened fire at a manufacturing plant in suburban Chicago and killed five people while five police officers were also injured before gunman was shot.

Aurora, Illinois, Police Chief Kristen Ziman informed that the gunman was 45-year-old Gary Martin and said he was believed to be an employee at the Henry Pratt Co. in the city about 65 kilometres west of Chicago.

She told reporters that officers arrived within four minutes of receiving reports of the shooting and were fired upon as soon as they entered the 29,000-square-foot manufacturing warehouse.

Police said they did not know the gunman’s motive. “May God bless the brave law enforcement officers who continue to run toward danger,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at the news conference.