Shooting at US newsroom kills five

As per the media reports, five people were killed and two others got injured when a man armed with a shotgun and smoke grenades stormed into the newsroom of a community newspaper chain in the US state of Maryland.

Subsequent to the incident law enforcement agencies decided provide protection at the headquarters of all American media organisations.

The attack has been deemed as the deadliest day for journalism in America in several years. Ramos had a long history of conflict with the daily, which produces a number of local newspapers along Maryland’s shore.

He lost a defamation case against the paper in 2015 over a 2011 column he contended defamed him. The column provided an account of Ramos’s guilty plea to criminal harassment of a woman over social media.

“This person was prepared today to come in, this person was prepared to shoot people,” The Washington Post quoted Anne Arundel County Deputy Police Chief William Krampf said.