Shooting for ‘Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior’ begins, Ajay Devgn to play lead

Actor Ajay Devgn has started shooting for Om Raut’s film “Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior” and the first picture of the movie was shared on Twitter to share the first picture from the muhurat shot as he kickstarted the shooting.

In the image, Ajay can be seen conducting a prayer with Raut. The “Raid” actor will play the role of Subedar Taanaji Malusare, a military leader in the army of Shivaji and also the founder of the Maratha Empire in 17th century India in the film.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of “T-Series”, epic drama “Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior” is scheduled to release on November 29, 2019.