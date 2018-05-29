Shooting in Belgium kills three

By
Team Pardaphash
-
Shooting-in-Belgium
Brussels: According to the information given by the police, an attacker shot dead two police officers and a civilian in Belgium’s Liege city and the situation is now under control as the attacker was also killed thereafter. Two other police officers were injured and the man also took a woman hostage, according to Belgian media reports. The motive behind the attack remains unclear. Interior Minister Jan Jambon said the country’s anti-terrorist crisis centre was monitoring the situation. Belgium remains on&hellip;

Brussels: According to the information given by the police, an attacker shot dead two police officers and a civilian in Belgium’s Liege city and the situation is now under control as the attacker was also killed thereafter.

Two other police officers were injured and the man also took a woman hostage, according to Belgian media reports. The motive behind the attack remains unclear. Interior Minister Jan Jambon said the country’s anti-terrorist crisis centre was monitoring the situation.

Belgium remains on high alert after attacks in 2016 claimed by the Islamic State terror group left 32 people dead.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH