Shooting in Belgium kills three

Brussels: According to the information given by the police, an attacker shot dead two police officers and a civilian in Belgium’s Liege city and the situation is now under control as the attacker was also killed thereafter.

Two other police officers were injured and the man also took a woman hostage, according to Belgian media reports. The motive behind the attack remains unclear. Interior Minister Jan Jambon said the country’s anti-terrorist crisis centre was monitoring the situation.

Belgium remains on high alert after attacks in 2016 claimed by the Islamic State terror group left 32 people dead.