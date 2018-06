According to the information given by an army spokesperson, two soldiers suffered injuries in an ongoing gunfight with a group of militants in north Kashmir border village of Keran.

The spokesperson said the shootout erupted around 7.15 a.m. in the last village on this side of the Line of Control (LoC) situated some 120 km from here.

It was “likely an infiltration attempt” that was foiled, he said. “Two non-fatal casualties have been evacuated,” the spokesperson said.