Shraddha will marry the man of her choice: Shakti Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Shakti Kapoor who is the proud father of Shraddha Kapoor, said that he will support Shraddha whenever she tells him about her plan to settle down with the man of her own choice.

He was all praise for Shraddha during a media interaction at the poster launch of his upcoming film, ‘The Journey of Karma’. He was happy with her dedication to her work. He also said that that she’ll marry the man of her choice.

Elaborating on the marriage plans for his daughter, Kapoor said that like every father he wants his daughter to get married in a good and respectable family. But in this day and age, a parent should give their child ‘liberty’ to choose their own partner. Those days are gone when parents decided the partner. These days children need to be asked about their choices in everything, including life partners. He said that right now Shraddha was busy in her career. But whenever she tells us of her plans to settle down with the man of her choice, he and his wife will support her.

Shraddha is currently shooting for ‘Saaho’, where she’ll star opposite Prabhas of ‘Baahubali’ fame.