Shreyas plans big for his daughter’s first Christmas celebrations

Mumbai: Actor Shreyas Talpade has some plans for his daughter’s first Christmas celebrations and is very much excited for the same.

Sharing his plans for the festival, the “Iqbal” actor said in a statement: “I love Christmas and this one is going to be extra special since we have Aadya with us who will be celebrating Christmas for the first time. She loves lights and I was planning to set up a tree but with my shoot happening, it looks difficult.”

“This time of the year is also to reflect and introspect as the year is coming to an end. I feel the end of the year is the best time to make memories and with Deepti (wife) and my anniversary around the same time, it makes it all the more special,” he added.

On the work front, Shreyas is set to make his TV debut with the show titled “My Name Ijj Lakhan”.