Siddaramaiah confident of Cong getting over 120 seats

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today showed his confidence that the ruling Congress will be retaining power in Karnataka by winning over 120 seats. "We are very confident of retaining power. There is no question of a hung Assembly at all," an upbeat Siddaramaiah told reporters before voting in Mysuru district, about 150 km southwest of Bengaluru. The Bharatiya Janata Party's Chief Ministerial face, B.S. Yeddyurappa, said earlier that people were with the BJP and that he will form the government…

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today showed his confidence that the ruling Congress will be retaining power in Karnataka by winning over 120 seats.

“We are very confident of retaining power. There is no question of a hung Assembly at all,” an upbeat Siddaramaiah told reporters before voting in Mysuru district, about 150 km southwest of Bengaluru.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Chief Ministerial face, B.S. Yeddyurappa, said earlier that people were with the BJP and that he will form the government by winning 145-150 seats.

“On the evening of May 15, I will go and meet the Prime Minister and invite him for the swearing-in ceremony on May 17,” Yeddyurappa told the media.

Responding to Yeddyurappa, Siddaramaiah said: “Yeddyurappa is mentally disturbed. The Congress will get more than 120 seats.

“Poor people from all communities are with us and the Congress will get a clear majority. There is no doubt, no confusion on this. We will come back to power. We will get more than 120 seats.”

Siddaramaiah, along with his son Yathindra, voted from the Varuna Assembly segment amid cheering outside by scores of supporters.

The Chief Minister is contesting from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru and Badami in Bagalkot district in the state’s northwest region. He has fielded his son Yatindra from his hometown Varuna in Mysuru district.

Brisk polling is taking place on Saturday for 222 of the 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly.