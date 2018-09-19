Siddharth Roy Kapur shares his thoughts regarding film production

Siddharth Roy Kapur

Mumbai: Film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur has the opinion that producing a film irrespective of its genre is never an easy task. He was interacting with the media at a special screening of Malayalam film “Ranam”.

Asked about the challenges of making a biopic, Kapur said: “I think producing any film is never easy because there are always different considerations when it comes to different movies and especially in a biopic, because you have to be true to the life of a person and you can’t take liberty in making something completely different from his actual life.

“It also gives you a chance to be able to tell a true story of heroism. There are lots of unsung heroes that we have in our country who deserve a biopic on their life.

“There are many heroes in India other than those in sports, cinema and politics… So, we should look at a lot of inspirations when it comes to movies that you want to make.”

