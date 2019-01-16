Sidharth Malhotra’s Birthday Bash pics are out, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez spotted

Sidharth Malhotra birthday was a big grand gala affair as several Bollywood personalities were seen in the grand party hosted by Siddharth at his Mumbai residence.

Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan and Mira Rajput lead the celeb roll call. That’s not it, the guest list also comprised Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur. For his special day, birthday boy Sidharth Malhotra opted for a casual black t-shirt and matching pants.

Sidharth’s Baar Baar Dekho co-star Katrina Kaif made a chic statement in a yellow outfit and permed hair. Gauri Khan arrived solo at the party and so did Mira Rajput. Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon looked stunning in black outfits.