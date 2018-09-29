Simmba is a full blown masala film: Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh is very happy to step into the zone with Rohit Shetty’s “Simmba” and said that masala movies are the holy grail of mainstream Hindi films.

In “Simmba”, Ranveer will be seen playing flamboyant policeman Sangram Bhalerao. It also stars Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood.

“‘Simmba’ is a full blown masala film. It’s an entertainer. I believe masala films are the holy grail of mainstream Hindi films. In terms of genre, it is the king of all genres,” Ranveer told media.

“I am very lucky and I am very blessed that I am under the guidance of the king of the genre. Rohit Shetty is the gold standard in the masala film genre. I am making a foray into this genre in his film so it could not get any better. It’s highly entertaining,” he added.

Produced by Karan Johar and Reliance Entertainment, “Simmba is scheduled to hit the screens on December 28.

Ranveer says there are “exciting action sequences and great songs” in the film.

“And a very substantial story that’s driving the narrative of the film. There is intense drama. There are comedic bits. Just what you expect that a mainstream Hindi audience loves is that all these flavours come into one film and that is one man who crafts it so beautifully, Rohit Shetty. So, we are hoping to set a new benchmark for this genre.”