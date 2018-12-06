Singer Mika Singh arrested on charges of sexual harassment in Dubai

Mika Singh has been detained by the Dubai police after he was accused of sexual harassment and sending inappropriate photos by a Brazilian girl.

As per reports shared by the media, a 17-year-old Brazilian girl has accused Singh of sexual misconduct.

Mika Singh was in Dubai for a concert and was detained in United Arab Emirates (UAE) after a girl complained against him for sending obscene messages.

According to sources, Mika Singh was later taken to Abu Dhabi where the questioning in the case is underway.

