Six coaches of an empty train derailed in Uttar Pradesh between Amora and Duggan station on Moradabad-Bareilly junction section around 10:30 pm on Wednesday.

As a result, at least 17 trains short termination/ diversion were affected in the route. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

The down line between Moradabad and Bareilly junction has been diverted via Moradabad-Chandausi-Bareilly route.