Six dead, 12 injured in Taliban car bomb attack

According to the information given by the officials, in an incident that took place in Afghanistan’s Maidan Wardak province that killed six people and 12 others got injured in a car bomb attack.

At 8.30 a.m., a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle laden with explosives as a car carrying police personnel was passing by in the regional capital Maidan Shar, a top official told media.

The victims comprised five maintenance personnel of the police base and the suicide bomber.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack.