Six dead as nine coaches of express train derails

According to the information given by a railway official, in an incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh killed at least six people after nine coaches and the engine of an express train heading to New Delhi from Malda town in West Bengal derailed.

Two passengers trapped in the bogies were feared dead, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said. Heavy duty gas cutters were being used to extricate the bodies and all those still trapped in the damaged coaches.

The senior Railway Ministry official earlier told media that five coaches and the engine of the New Farakka Express derailed near Harchandpur in Rae Bareli around 6.05 a.m.

He later put the toll at six and added that four more coaches had derailed. More than 60 people have been inured and rushed the district hospital in Rae Bareli.

The death toll was expected to rise as several have been critically injured.

Rescue operations were being handled by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Allahabad and Varanasi, who were rushed to the scene of the accident, the official added. An NDRF team from Lucknow was expected shortly.