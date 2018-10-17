Six killed in accident in Andhra

According to the information given by the police, six members of a family lost their life and 15 others injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district.

The passengers travelling in an auto trolley which was hit by a truck from behind near Peddahutur village.The family was on their way to a ‘dargah’ at Eltari for a tonsuring ceremony of a newborn when the accident occurred.

According to the police, 21 people were travelling in the vehicle. The dead include three youth, two children and a woman. The injured were admitted to a government-run hospital in Kurnool.