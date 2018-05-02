Six killed in tragic accident in UP’ Barabanki District

According to the information given by the police, six persons, including two teenagers, were run over by a speeding bus while crossing a road in Barabanki District of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Four were killed on the spot, while two succumbed to their injuries later. Two others are said to be critical. The accident took place on the Lucknow-faizabad Highway The traffic was held up for over an hour after the incident. Circle Officer(Sadar) Rajesh Yadavsaid prima facie it appeared…

According to the information given by the police, six persons, including two teenagers, were run over by a speeding bus while crossing a road in Barabanki District of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Four were killed on the spot, while two succumbed to their injuries later. Two others are said to be critical. The accident took place on the Lucknow-faizabad Highway The traffic was held up for over an hour after the incident.

Circle Officer(Sadar) Rajesh Yadavsaid prima facie it appeared to be a case of drunken driving. “We are still trying to establish this. Most passengers in the bus had reported it.”

The Driverof the bus is on the run. Four of the deceased have been identified as Ritu, 13, Laxmi, 15, — who are sisters, Ramwati, 45, and Premawati, 48.