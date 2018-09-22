“Skill India” scheme was a massive scam: Cong

Hitting out hard at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress today claiming that the “Skill India” scheme was a massive scam benefiting people within the “BJP eco-system” and asked for a probe into the Narendra Modi-led government’s much hyped scheme.

Citing media reports and RTI replies, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi alleged that the scheme launched in 2015 to “train 40 crore people” was actually a “shortcut to profitable business for the unscrupulous”.

“Skill India Mission has turned out to be a massive scam with people within the BJP eco-system, its cronies, middlemen, touts and mafia pocketing the money for the same and listing ghost beneficiaries.

“The mission of skilling has evolved into a mechanism of fast billing for BJP’s friends. In the name of making youth employable, Modi government’s Skill Development Ministry seems to have created a shortcut to profitable business for the unscrupulous,” said Singhvi.