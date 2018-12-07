Skoda Scala hatchback unveiled: Here are all the details!

One of the most famous automobile companies Skoda which is known to be giving best possible interiors and exteriors along with stylish body, have unveiled its all new Scala hatchback in Skoda’s global line-up.

On the interior feature front, an all-new cabin, with new materials throughout including microfibre fabric for the seats and soft foam surfaces for the dashboard trim. The freestanding touchscreen infotainment system can be paired with an optional 10.25-inch virtual cockpit display in place of traditional dials. The main touchscreen sits on a ‘shelf’ for people to place their hands while operating it.

The five-seat hatchback is 4,362mm long, and has a 2,649mm wheelbase, along with a 467-litre boot, which Skoda claims is the largest in its segment. The boot can be optioned with an electric tailgate opening and closing function. Other trademark Skoda touches such as an umbrella compartment in the driver’s door and ice scraper in the fuel filler cap that doubles as a tyre tread depth gauge, can also be seen.

For international markets, four engines will be offered initially – two 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrols with 99hp or 115hp, a 150hp, 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol and a 115hp, 1.6-litre diesel. All will mated to 5- or 6-speed manuals, or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. There are currently no plans to introduce the plug-in hybrid powertrain.

An optional sport chassis will see ride height reduce by 15mm compared to the standard car and includes four user-adjustable drive modes for more responsive throttle and steering.

Three different trim levels – S, SE and SE L – will be on offer in some markets, all of which will get a number of driver assist systems as standard, including autonomous emergency braking and lane keep assist. Adaptive cruise control, rear-view camera and automatic park assist are available as options.