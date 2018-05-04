Smith eager to earn back respect

Former Australia captain Steve Smith is very much eager to earn back the respect that he lost in ball tampering issue and thanked people for thier for their support during the wretched time off the field. In an Instagram post which had a picture of Smith with his fiancee Dani Willis and their dog Charlie, the right-hander, accused of ball tampering and serving a one-year ban, wrote: "The amount of emails and letters I have received has been incredible and…

Former Australia captain Steve Smith is very much eager to earn back the respect that he lost in ball tampering issue and thanked people for thier for their support during the wretched time off the field.

In an Instagram post which had a picture of Smith with his fiancee Dani Willis and their dog Charlie, the right-hander, accused of ball tampering and serving a one-year ban, wrote: “The amount of emails and letters I have received has been incredible and I have been extremely humbled by the enormous amount of support you have given me.

“I now have a lot to do to earn back your trust. To my Mum, Dad and Dani, you have been my rock through this and I can’t thank you enough. Family is the most important thing in the world and I thank you for your love and support.”

In the third Test against South Africa, Smith and vice-captain David Warner had cheated in an effort to gain reverse swing by tampering with the ball. The execution was done by young opener Cameron Bancroft who rubbed sandpaper on the ball and is also serving a nine-month suspension. Warner has been dished out the same punishment as Smith.