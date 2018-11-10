So excited to be directed by legend Deepa Mehta: Huma Qureshi

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi who will next be seen in the Netflix’s series ‘Leila’, said that she is so excited to be directed by the legend Deepa Mehta in her forthcoming series.

Huma on Saturday took to Instagram to share a selfie moment from the sets of the Netflix series. Deepa and Huma are joined by the actress’ mother in the frame.

“As you can see… I’m clearly over-the-moon, working on my first series, with Netflix’s ‘Leila’ directed by none other than Deepa Mehta, Shankar Raman and Pawan Kumar. As you can see, so excited to be directed by the legend Deepa Mehta… and mommie dearest dropped in on set to give us her duas and pyaar?”

“Leila” is a part of a slate of 17 original made-in-Asia shows announced by Netflix at a conference in Singapore.

The video on demand platform used the second night of its ‘See What’s Next: Asia’ content gathering to unveil eight new original films for its India market, including “Hotel Mumbai”, sports drama “Selection Day”, adaptations of books “Midnight’s Children” and “Bard of Blood”, “Baahubali: Before the Beginning”, a spin-off of the iconic film franchise, feature film “Rajma Chawal”, a regional release for “Bleecker Street”, and “Leila”.

In “Leila”, Huma will be joined by Siddharth Suryanarayan.

Adapted from an eponymous novel by writer and executive producer Urmi Juvekar, the series is set in the near future and tells the story of a mother’s search for her daughter, from whom she was separated 16 years ago, read a statement.