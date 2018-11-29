Soha Ali Khan heaps praise for Sara

Mumbai: From Sharmila Tagore to Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan have ruled the Bollywood industry since ages while the Nawabi family is not saying goodbye to the industry any time soon as now Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is prepping up to make her debut in the industry by the forthcoming movie ‘Kedarnath’ and Soha Ali Khan is in all praises for Sara being a confident and talented girl.

Praising Sara Ali Khan, Soha stated: “She is confident, talented and she has got the right film to launch her, the promo of which looks exceptional. I think she is going to make a big impact and I wish her all the best.”

Soha says she has not given Sara any advice as she believes the young actor is very much “capable”.

“I don’t think she needs it. She is very capable. My mother always said, there is always a director on the sets of a film and you must follow the director.”

Soha’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemmu and Saif’s son Taimur Ali Khan have become internet sensation and she says she is aware of the kids’ popularity on social media.

She was talking at the launch of Miko2, the robot, developed to educate, engage and entertain kids of above five years of age.

“As a parent we want development of our child. Working parents are unable to spend time with the child so they look for ways to stimulate the child, how do we give them the right values, how do we be with them emotionally, virtually, educationally and responsibly.

“This (Miko 2) is fun, interactive, entertaining, etc, Soha said.