Some journeys are special because of the team: Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘India’s Most Wanted’, said that some journeys are special because of the team and the effort that the people put in to fulfill vision and he also said that it was an honor to work with ace filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta.

“Some journeys are special because of the team and the effort that the people put in to fulfil a vision… as my 12th film ‘India’s Most Wanted’ wraps today all I can say is Raj Kumar Gupta sir it has been an honour and privilege to work with you and your team,” he captioned the image.

Arjun added: “To tell a story that needed to be told and to play one of the many unsung heroes we have in our country. Also, a big non-corporate hug to Fox Star Hindi and their entire team for bringing your vision to the forefront without any compromise.”

In India’s Most Wanted, Arjun plays an intelligence officer. It will be shot in Nepal and Delhi. The film will be about finding and arresting a terrorist during a secret mission. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 24, 2019.