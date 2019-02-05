Sonakshi Sinha recreates Helen’s ‘Mungda’ song in ‘Total Dhamaal’| Watch

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha who will next be seen in a cameo in upcoming movie ‘Total Dhamaal’, have recreated Helen’s classic song ‘Mungda’ in the movie. The makers of the film have launched second song of the movie after ‘Paisa Ye Paisa’ song which already is the talk of the town.

Talking about Mungda earlier to Mumbai Mirror, Sonakshi had said that she has not even tried to copy Helen. “Helen aunty’s grace and charm are unmatched and it would be foolish to even try to copy her. Our version is a dance number with spruced-up music, lots of choreography and it’s nothing like the original song.” About dancing with Ajay, Sonkshi had said, “Since this was a dance number, I got the chance to pull Ajay’s leg as he hates dancing but it is always a pleasure working with him,” Sonakshi said.

Total Dhamaal is third installment of successful franchise Dhamaal, which originally starred Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Riteish Deshmukh. They have been joined by Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani in the present iteration.