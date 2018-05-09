Sonam Kapoor- The Style Diva, 10 dresses you would want to steal from her| SEE PICS

Mumbai: It will not be wrong to say that the synonym for Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor’s name is style diva. Well, we all know that Sonam is known for her fashion sense in the industry not just once but many a times the actress have managed to grab attention with the glamorous outfits she choose to wear. While most of us avoid taking risks with new styles, she is not only experimental with every look but also manages to carry…

Mumbai: It will not be wrong to say that the synonym for Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor’s name is style diva. Well, we all know that Sonam is known for her fashion sense in the industry not just once but many a times the actress have managed to grab attention with the glamorous outfits she choose to wear.

While most of us avoid taking risks with new styles, she is not only experimental with every look but also manages to carry it off like a true fashionista. With every experimental outfit she gives fashion goals to all the girls out there.

Here are 10 such dresses that every girl would want to steal from her:-