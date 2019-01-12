Sonam Kapoor’s new look is flawless| SEE PIC

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor who is also known as the fashionista of the industry, have always carried her outfit in the most bold manner and her new flawless look has left everyone in awe of her.

So, the pic in question sees her in an ethnic avatar. She is seen donning a yellow and red kanjeevaram saree with golReshamam work all over it. She teamed it up with a blouse with elbow length sleeves with a hint of gold. In the name of jewellery, she was wearing diamond bracelets and a choker necklace with another gold and black necklace just below that. Her make-up was kept subtle with tinted brows, kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lipstick. Her hair was tied in a neat bun with middle partition. Check out the beautiful photo of the actress.

Here is the picture:-

The diva was last seen in Veer Di Wedding, a 2018 film and will be seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga next on february 1. Another film that she is shooting for currently is The Zoya Factor which will see Dulquer Salmaan opposite her.