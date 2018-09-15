Sourav Ganguly hopeful of India winning Asia Cup

KOLKATA: Former captain Sourav Ganguly today said that India are a very good limited-overs side and have every chance of winning the Asia Cup. “India are a good side. They will do well in the Asia Cup,” Ganguly told reporters at the Eden Gardens here.

The Asia Cup begins in Dubai on Saturday with Bangladesh taking on Sri Lanka in the opener. India, led by Rohit Sharma, will play minnows Hong Kong on September 18 before crossing swords with arch-rivals Pakistan the next day.

“India could not do that well in England but in limited overs they are a top side,” Ganguly added. Asked about Rohit’s captaincy, Ganguly said: “He has a very good record as captain so I expect him to do well too.”