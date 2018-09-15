South Africa recall Steyn, Tahir back in ODI squad

Cricket South Africa has recalled veteran fast bowler Dale Steyn and leg-spinner Imran Tahir to the 16-man squad for the upcoming three-match One-day International (ODI) series against Zimbabwe starting September 30.

Steyn, who last played an ODI in 2016, will return to the 50-over format following a lengthy injury-enforced break. The squad also included uncapped Christiaan Jonker as the lone fresh face.

Jonker had scored an impressive 49 in his lone Twenty20 International match against India. Steyn has declared his intention to be in South Africa’s scheme of things for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, and this series will give him a good chance to prove his worth.

Tahir, who was rested from South Africa’s tour of Sri Lanka, makes a return following steady performances in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2018.