Southern California: Shooting at a bowling alley, three dead

Authorities today informed that three men got killed and four people got injured in shooting at a bowling alley in Southern California.

Police tweeted about gunfire at the Gable House Bowl in Torrance shortly after midnight local time. “Reports of shots fired with multiple victims down,” the Torrance Police Department said.” TPD is on scene. Investigation is ongoing. Please stay away from the area.”

Police responded to the scene at 11:54 p.m. local time, the Torrance Police Department said. “Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple subjects with gunshot wounds inside the location,” it said. “Officers began life-saving measures which included CPR and the use of a defibrillator. The Torrance Fire Department also treated individuals at the scene.”