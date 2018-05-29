Southwest Monsoon hits Kerala three days before schedule: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today stated that the early arrival of the monsoon is expected to boost agricultural output in the world's fastest growing major economy as the monsoon has arrived in Kerala three days ahead of the schedule. Monsoon delivers nearly 70 percent of rains that the country needs. This is the earliest start to the monsoon, the lifeblood of India's $2 trillion economy, since 2011. Nearly half of India's farmland, without any irrigation cover, depends…

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today stated that the early arrival of the monsoon is expected to boost agricultural output in the world’s fastest growing major economy as the monsoon has arrived in Kerala three days ahead of the schedule.

Monsoon delivers nearly 70 percent of rains that the country needs. This is the earliest start to the monsoon, the lifeblood of India’s $2 trillion economy, since 2011.

Nearly half of India’s farmland, without any irrigation cover, depends on annual June-September rains to grow a number of crops. Monsoon usually hit Kerala on the south coast around June 1 and covers the whole country by mid-July. Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, had declared the arrival of monsoon in Kerala on Monday.

“The southwest monsoon has set in over the southern state of Kerala, three days ahead of its normal date,” the Met Department said in a statement today.