As per the information given by the sources, Congress has not been invited to be a part of coalition in Uttar Pradesh despite thumping win in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

It has been told that Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party will go for coalition in the state and Congress will not be a part of it. SP, BSP, RLD will together fight 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav told media that Stalin’s view of Rahul for PM may not be mahagathbandhan’s opinion as well.