Specifications compared: Oppo F5 vs Nokia 6 vs Vivo V7 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro

The famous smartphone companies like Oppo, Nokia, Redmi Note 5 Pro and Vivo V7 which is known for its brand image and durability, recently compared them with the specifications and features of the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Vivo V7, and Oppo F5 to help you see the major distinctions.

Here are the features compared:-

Nokia 6

The Nokia 6 (2018) has 32GB of onboard storage that can be expandable via a microSD card (up to 128GB). In terms of connectivity, there is 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is Nokia’s spatial audio technology that is powered by two built-in microphones. Besides, the handset packs a 3000mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 16 hours of talk time on a single charge and measures 148.8×75.8×8.15mm.

Oppo F5

The Oppo F5 has 32GB and 64GB onboard storage variants that both are expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Lastly, the smartphone packs a 3200mAh battery and measures 156.5x76x7.5mm.

Redmi Note 5 Pro

The Redmi Note 5 Pro has 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. There are 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the part of connectivity options. Furthermore, the handset has a 4000mAh battery and measures 158.50×75.45×8.05mm.

Vivo V7

The Vivo V7 has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB). On the part of connectivity, there is 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. The smartphone packs a 3000mAh battery and measures 149.3×72.8×7.9mm.