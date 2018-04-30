Specifications of newly launched ‘Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 43-Inch Youth Edition Model’!

The famous technical company Xiaomi which is known for its brand image and durability have not launched any new smartphone but this time it has managed to launch its brand new ‘Mi TV 4A 43-Inch’ which is a Youth Edition featuring Xiaomi's AI-powered PatchWall UI. The new Mi TV 4A 43-inches Youth Edition comes to the market less than a month after the Chinese manufacturer released the 43-inch Mi TV 4A in India, alongside a 32-inch model in the same…

The Mi TV 4A 43 inches Youth Edition is a trimmed down version of the 43-inch Mi TV 4A. It has been priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,800), same as that of the 40-inch model of Mi TV 4A.

Coming to the specifications, the Mi TV 4A 43 inches Youth Edition sports a full-HD (1920×1080 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 60GHz. Additionally, it has a viewing angle of 178-degrees. The TV is powered by a quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor, clocked at 1.5GHz, and Mali-450 GPU. The TV comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage.

Connectivity options on the new Mi TV 4A include Wi-Fi, two HDMI (one ARC) ports, two USB ports, one Ethernet port, one AV component port, and one S/PDIF audio port. It measures 965.89×607.89×233.22mm (including base), and weighs 7.58kg (7.44kg without base).