Specs, features of Asus Zenfone 13, 14 & 15 launched!

One of the most famous multi-national technical companies Asus which is known to be giving new features and specifications, have launched its all new Asus Zenfone 13, Zenfone 14 and Zenfone 15 in India price starts at Rs 71,990, Rs 72,990 and goes all the way up to Rs 1,00,990 and Rs 1,39,990 respectively.

In terms of specifications, the ZenBook 13 features a 13.3-inch Full HD NanoEdge display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It has a 178-degree wide field of view and supports 72 percent NTSC color gamut. It comes with 8GB of RAM, 256GB or 512GB PCIe SSD storage and 2GB of GDDR5 NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics. There is option to configure the device with either 8th generation Intel Core i5-8265U processor or Core i7-8565U processor.

It features a 14-inch Full HD display with four-sided NanoEdge display design and supports 178-degree wide viewing angle and 100 percent sRGB color gamut. It also comes with option for Intel Core i5-8265U processor or Core i7-8565U processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB SSD storage.

It supports WiFi, Bluetooth and comes equipped with one USB 3.1 Type-C port, one USB Type-A port, one USB 2.0 port, HDMI, microSD card slot and audio combo jack like its smaller sibling.

Asus ZenBook 15 is the largest of the three laptops being launched in India. The ZenBook 15, as the name gives away, features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and frameless design like other two models. It comes with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, Intel Core i7-8565U processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q GPU with 2GB of GDDR5 memory.

The laptop offers one USB 3.1 Type-C port, one USB Type-A port, one USB 2.0 port, HDMI, SD card slot and audio combo jack.