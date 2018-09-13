Specs, features of newly launched Apple Watch Series 4!

One of the most famous technology companies all over the world Apple has launched its ‘Apple Watch Series 4’ in an event in California that comes with LTE variant, edge-to-edge display and a bigger screen compared to Watch Series 3. Watch Series 4 GPS option is priced starting at $399 in the US, and it will be available in 26 markets globally at the time of launch.

Apple Watch Series 4 runs watchOS 5. It is powered by the new dual-core 64-bit S4 processor, that the company says offers two times faster performance. The speaker has also been redesigned as it is 50 per cent louder compared to previous-generation Watch Series 3. It has been optimised for phone calls, Siri and Walkie-Talkie.

Apple Watch Nike+ features redesigned Nike watch faces that match the new band colours. These include a Pure Platinum/Black Sport Band and a Summit White Sport Loop Band. Apple Watch Hermès colour-blocked bands and exclusive watch faces that shift from one colour to the other with the passage of the minute hand have also been introduced.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) will be available to order from September 14 in 26 countries, while the GPS + Cellular variant will be available to order in 16 countries. Both models will be available for sale from September 21.

Apple Watch Series 4 sports a new design, thanks to an edge-to-edge display and a new Digital Crown with haptics.

The back of Watch Series 4 is made of black ceramic and sapphire crystal to let radio waves pass from front as well as back for better cellular reflection. The display is 30 per cent larger than Watch Series 3, packed in the same case size. Watch Series 4 is now thinner and new complications have been introduced that show information in detail.