Specs, price and other details of ‘Hyundai Verna’!

One of the most well-known automobile companies Hyundai has launched its all new ‘Hyundai Verna’ in India in two different diesel variants priced at Rs. 9.29 lakh and Rs. 9.99 lakh respectively.

The Hyundai Verna 1.4 diesel variant draws power from a 1.4-litre engine that produces 89bhp and 220Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The 1.4-litre unit also powers the Elite i20 and the i20 Active. The new Hyundai Verna was launched in India in 2017 with a 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engine.

The new SX+ AT trim of the Hyundai Verna petrol model is priced at Rs 11.52 lakh while the diesel SX (O) AT carries a price tag of Rs 13.99 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom (Delhi). Both the new trims of the 1.6-litre range comes with additional features.

The Hyundai Verna petrol SX+ AT trim comes equipped with features such as projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, LED tail light cluster, 16-inch alloy wheels, electrically foldable ORVMs, 7-inch infotainment system, engine start/stop button, wireless charging and leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob.

The Hyundai Verna diesel SX(O) AT trim features adjustable rear seat headrests, ventilated leather seats, telescopic steering and six airbags. Apart from that all the mechanical components and equipment on the new variants remains the same.