Specs, price and other details of newly launched ‘Redmi Note 7’!

Chinese multinational company Xiaomi which is known to give best quality specifications and good camera features, have launched its most awaited ‘Redmi Note 7’ in India starting at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB + 32GB version and 4GB + 64GB version respectively in three colour options- Ruby Red, Onyx Black and Sapphire Red.

Specifications of Redmi Note 7:-

1. The Redmi Note 7 sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 5, and waterdrop-style notch.

2. Additionally, the company has added a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support, rear fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and dual-SIM support (hybrid).

3. On the connectivity front, the Redmi Note 7 comes with Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and Infrared.

4. On the camera front, the Redmi Note 7 features a dual camera setup on the back that houses a primary 12-megapixel sensor (with 1.25-micron pixels) with a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor.

5. The company claims that the camera app on the Redmi Note 7 uses artificial intelligence (AI) to offer a better portrait mode, smart beauty features, and scene recognition support.

6. On the software front, the Redmi Note 7 runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10.