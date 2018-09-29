Specs, Price of newly launched Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain!

One of the best known automobile companies Mercedes which is known for its dazzling interiors and exteriors have launched its all new Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain in India priced at Rs. 75 lakh.

The E-Class All-Terrain comes with a rugged body kit featuring a twin slat grille and dual-tone bumper with silver inserts. It gets black plastic moulding around the wheel arches and along the door sills. At the rear, the car comes with a dual-tone bumper with an integrated scuff plate and twin exhausts. The All-Terrain version rides on 19-inch light alloy wheels. The interior is similar to the standard E-Class sedan featuring a dual-screen setup and a 3-spoke multi-function steering wheel.

The E-Class All-Terrain is powered by a BS-VI compliant 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 192 BHP @ 3,800 rpm and 400 Nm @ 1,600-2,800 rpm. The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and power is sent to all four wheels via the 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. It has multiple driving modes including an All-Terrain transmission mode with off-road settings. The All-Terrain version comes equipped with air-suspension which can raise the car’s ride height by 35 mm. Mercedes claims that the E-Class All-Terrain will do 0-100 km/h in 8 seconds and has a top speed of 231 km/h.