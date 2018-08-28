Specs, Price of newly launched ‘Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition’!

Royal Enfield is known to be one of the biggest and famous brands all over the world and the quality and features are the best as compared to other motorbike companies. It has launched its recent edition ‘Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals’ in India priced at Rs. 1. 62 lakh.

Talking about the exteriors, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition blacked out chrome bits including the headlamp bezel, engine, crankcase cover, exhaust muffler, spoked wheels, and the handlebar too. The bike is available in a single-seat version that is finished in a dark shade of brown and complements both colour options.

The bike also comes with the unique stencilled numbering on the fuel tank for each of the limited edition models produced and also gets the Corps emblem alongside.

Mechanically, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition continues to use the same 346 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled tuned for 19 bhp at 5250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque available at 4000 rpm. The motor is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by 35 mm telescopic front forks and gas-charged twin shock absorbers at the rear, while braking performance comes from a single disc at the front and at the rear as well.

The good part is that the motorcycle also gets ABS as standard and is a first for any bike in the Royal Enfield portfolio. The bike will be offered in two colours which are Airborne Blue and Storm Rider Sand.