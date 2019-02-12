Specs, price of newly launched smartphone ‘LG Q9 One’!

One of the most famous technical companies LG which is known to be giving best quality specifications and camera features, have launched its all new smartphone ‘LG Q9 One’ in South Korea priced at Rs. 37, 900 available in Moroccan Blue color options.

Specifications:-

The LG Q9 One is part of the Android One programme and runs on the latest Android Pie software out-of-the-box.

It sports a 6.1-inch QHD+ (1440×3120 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 564ppi pixel

density.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. Internal storage is at 64GB which is expandable using a microSD card slot (up to 2TB).

On the camera feature front, the LG Q9 One sports a 16-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/1.6 aperture, HDR10, and OIS support. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.

The LG Q9 One packs a 3,000mAh battery and comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3 support.

On the Connectivity front include Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM radio, and USB-Type C port.

The phone comes with IP68 certification, and MIL-STD-810G military grade certification. The LG Q9 One measures 153.2×71.9×7.9mm and weighs 156 grams.