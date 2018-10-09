Specs, price of newly launched TCL 4K UHD QLED, full HD AI TVs!

Famous Chinese technology company TCL which is a multinational electronics company headquartered in Huizhou, Guangdong Province, manufactures and sells products including television sets, mobile phones, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators and small electrical appliances.

TCL has launched its all new television set ‘TCL 4K UHD QLED’ in India price starting at Rs. 16, 990 and will be available for sale on Amazon India from October 25, 2018.

The Google-certified TCL QLED TV runs Android Nougat OS. One of the highlights of the new TCL 4K UHD TV is that it sports Harman Kardon speakers and comes with Dolby advance post-processing technology to deliver an immersive sound experience. The TV bundles a standard remote and another small candy-bar like remote which the company calls “Chocolate remote”.

Both the remotes have a built-in Netflix button that will allow users easy access to the online movie rental service. TCL 4K QLED 65X4 TV comes with voice search and built-in Chromecast feature. The TV includes a bunch of entertainment apps like Jio Cinema, Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar, Voot, YuppTV, Eros Now etc. In terms of connectivity, the TV comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. It also 1TB hard disk support for playback.

The new TCL 4K UHD QLED TV 65X4 features a 65-inch Quantum Dot QLED display with 3840×2160 pixel resolution. The display has micro dimming technology which the company claims reproduces natural colours and accurate details.

The OLED TV has MEMC (Motion Estimation Motion Compensation) technology which is enhanced with TCL’s proprietary algorithm up at 120Hz to provide better detail of “fast-moving” content both on TV and multimedia signals.

The device features a metal frame and minimal bezels surrounding the front panel. It is equipped with a 64-bit Quad-core CPU and Dual-core CPU which is accommodated by 2.5GB RAM and 16GB of native storage.