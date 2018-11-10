Specs, price of newly launched ‘Vivo X21s’!

Famous Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has managed to grab the headlines every now and then because of its new launches almost every month with amazing updated features. Once again the brand is in news as it recently launched its all new phone ‘Vivo X21s’ in China priced at Rs. 26,100.

The dual-SIM Vivo X21s runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) Super AMOLED panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with AI engine, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Vivo X21s bears a vertically stacked pair of dual rear cameras with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with autofocus and a monochrome flash. On the front, the smartphone sports a 24.8-megapixel selfie camera with AR support and face recognition. There is a 3,400mAh battery under the hood.

Connectivity options on the Vivo X21s include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, GLONASS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Dimensions of the smartphone are 157.91×75.08×7.9mm and weight is 156 grams.