SRK, Aishwarya, Aamir served food at Isha Ambani’s wedding, Abhishek reveals reason| SEE PICS

Mumbai: Not only did Bollywood biggies arrived at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding and danced their heart out but they also served food to the groom’s family. Yes, you read it right! From Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was photographed serving food at the wedding. Internet users gave an altogether different reaction to this unusual thing while some trolled the celebrities for serving food at Ambani wedding and the others were shocked and wanted to know the reason behind stars serving food.

While the wedding guests were seated at the dining tables, the Bollywood superstars were photographed serving them one dish after another.

To put all jokes and questions to rest, Abhishek Bachchan took to social media and answered a user who had asked: “Why were Amir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan serving food in Ambani wedding?”

In his response, Abhishek shared that it was part of a Gujarati tradition wherein the bride’s family was to feed the groom’s family. “It is a tradition called “sajjan ghot”. The brides family feeds the grooms family,” read his tweet.

If Isha’s wedding stirred up a storm of sorts on social media so did her pre-wedding festivities wherein the who’s who of Bollywood had performed and even Beyonce had arrived in India just to perform at the bash.

Here are the pictures:-