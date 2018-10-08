SRK elated to meet Malala Yousafzai

By
Team Pardaphash
-
Shah Rukh Khan
Suhana is extremely shy but also strong: SRK

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan today said that he feels privileged to meet Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and also speak to the students of Oxford University.

Yousafzai on Sunday shared a tweet from the principal of Oxford University, who extended an invitation to Shah Rukh to talk to the students at the Lady Margaret Hall. The Nobel laureate, then wrote: “Still waiting! SRK.”

The “Chennai Express” star replied: “Most certainly would love to do it and meeting you will be a privilege. Will put my team to schedule it sooner than soon.” In 2017, Yousafzai met another Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, who was in absolute awe of her.

Entertainment News,Entertainment Breaking News,, Malala Yousafzai, Nobel laureate, Oxford University, Shah Rukh Khan, superstar

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan today said that he feels privileged to meet Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and also speak to the students of Oxford University. Yousafzai on Sunday shared a tweet from the principal of Oxford University, who extended…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH