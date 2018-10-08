SRK elated to meet Malala Yousafzai

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan today said that he feels privileged to meet Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and also speak to the students of Oxford University.

Yousafzai on Sunday shared a tweet from the principal of Oxford University, who extended an invitation to Shah Rukh to talk to the students at the Lady Margaret Hall. The Nobel laureate, then wrote: “Still waiting! SRK.”

The “Chennai Express” star replied: “Most certainly would love to do it and meeting you will be a privilege. Will put my team to schedule it sooner than soon.” In 2017, Yousafzai met another Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, who was in absolute awe of her.