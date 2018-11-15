SRK extends support to Thugs of Hindostan, criticizes people’s harsh comments

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan who is known to one of the most humble actors in the industry, have extended his support to the recently released movie ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ starring B-town biggies Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif saying that a film can be good or a film can be bad but it’s heartbreaking for him to see people passing harsh comments on the film not doing that well as expected.

“There are people who have given excellence to cinema for years. A film can be good, a film can be bad; none of us can ever claim ki ‘maine duniya ki sabsi achchi film banayi hain.’ Mr Bachchan and Aamir have been people who have constantly contributed to the excellence of cinema. The greatest contribution to Hindi cinema in the last 10 years has been from Aamir, and with Amitji, it’s been even longer. Now if a film of theirs (Thugs of Hindostan) doesn’t reach the level that you expected it to, does it take away from what they have done for cinema?” said Shah Rukh in a recent interview with media.

He continued, “I think some people have been a little too harsh. It’s heartbreaking. It doesn’t mean that their spirit is broken, they are all amazing artistes who will bounce back. But one needs to be a little less harsh.

Aamir has never done a film in which he hasn’t put in his best… I’ve known him for 20 years. And if there’s anyone who can put in even more effort than Aamir — which Aamir will also agree — it’s Amitji… and at this age! So they’ve come in with good hearts and great talent and tried to make a film which tries to open up a new genre.”

The Zero actor also emphasised that with Thugs of Hindostan, Amitabh and Aamir attempted something new since “an adventure film has not been made in India in decades.”

Shah Rukh Khan recently released the trailer of his upcoming film Zero also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film, featuring SRK as a vertically challenged man, will hit the theaters on December 21 this year.